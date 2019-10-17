Lower house speaker warns against loosely branding foreign agents as ‘opposition’

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Agents of foreign influence bankrolled from abroad have nothing to do with the opposition, Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday at a meeting with President of Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello.

"Those who regularly run to embassies, who are financed from abroad and try to portray themselves as opposition members have nothing to do with the opposition. These are agents of foreign influence. They carry out a mission aimed at destroying our countries, and provoking unrest in the interests of other countries," he explained.