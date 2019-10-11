No plans for Putin-Trump meeting on sidelines of APEC summit so far

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. There are no plans at the moment for a meeting of Russian and US presidents on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile in the middle of November, but time for preparations remains, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to a question from TASS.

"No, there are none," Peskov said when asked if preparations were underway for a Putin-Trump meeting in Chile. "The work will continue. There still is time before the Chile summit. As for today, there are no ideas yet, nothing."