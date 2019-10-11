No plans for Putin-Trump meeting on sidelines of APEC summit so far

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. There are no plans at the moment for a meeting of Russian and US presidents on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile in the middle of November, but time for preparations remains, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to a question from TASS.
"No, there are none," Peskov said when asked if preparations were underway for a Putin-Trump meeting in Chile. "The work will continue. There still is time before the Chile summit. As for today, there are no ideas yet, nothing."
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the possibility of such a meeting had not been explored in practical terms yet. The Kremlin official added that theoretically it was possible and remarked that the "Russian side has never refused to have such meetings."
At the beginning of October Putin said at a plenary meeting of the forum Russian Energy Week there was no progress in Russian-US relations. Moscow still hoped, he said, that sooner or later common sense in Washington would prevail. Putin pointed to the fact that Trump’s stance formulated in public about the need for restoring Russian-US relations had not changed. Russia, Putin said, welcomed this and would "use every opportunity for the sake of implementing these plans.".