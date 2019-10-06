Russian lawmaker not to change her program in US after questioning by FBI

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Inga Yumasheva, a member of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house who was detained for questioning by FBI officers and New York’s airport, will not change the program of her visit to the United States, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Duma international committee, told TASS on Sunday.

"Everything will be as scheduled," he said when asked whether Yumasheva would change her program.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that Yumasheva, who had arrived in the US to take part in the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum, was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers who questioned her for about an hour. He said that embassy had sent a note of protest to the US Department of State over the incident. On Sunday, the Russian foreign ministry issued a protest to the US authorities, calling this situation yet another hostile action.

Meanwhile, FBI refused to comment on this incident when asked by TASS.

Yumasheva was elected to the State Duma with the ruling United Russia party from the Republic of Bashkortostan. She is a member of the Duma international committee.