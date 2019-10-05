Sanctions against Castro family mirrors US policy to entire Cuba - Russia’s PM

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. US sanctions against the Castro family indicatively demonstrate Washington’s general attitude to Cuba, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a televised interview with Vesti on Saturday news program on Rossiya’1 channel.

"If that is the way they treat a leader of the country, the First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, how do they treat the other people? So this is a general attitude of the United States towards that country and its people," the Russian prime minister told host Sergei Brilev, commenting on Washington’s personal sanctions imposed on Raul Castro and his family.

According to Medvedev, Cuban society’s response has been appropriate.

"You understand what sentiment has been sparked in society in general, not just in Raul Castro’s family," Medvedev added pointing out that that would automatically lead to economic implications.

"The population suffers from that, especially if we speak about, for example, an embargo, a ban on supply of oil and petroleum products. Therefore, it cannot arouse affection towards the United States of America among Cuban citizens," Medvedev assumed.

The prime minister recalled that while visiting Cuba, he met with Raul Castro and even talked with him about these personal sanctions.

"He feels very positive and was speaking with a smile about that. He says: ‘Those are some inexplicable, childish decisions’," Medvedev commented.

"He is a very wise and very elderly person. He will turn 90 soon. So he looks at it with absolute peace of mind," he added.