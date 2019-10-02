Putin: Zelensky will have to tackle issues related to previous administration’s legacy

Russia has not taken any destructive steps against US, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will have to resolve many issues related to the burdensome legacy of the previous Ukrainian administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"As for Mr. Zelensky, he is facing tremendous challenges. The country is in very difficult conditions. I am not ready to cite any figures now, but the GDP level has not just fallen. It has plunged recently due to the loss of the Russian market. Some branches of Ukraine’s industry have almost ceased to exist," he stressed.

Gas contract with Ukraine

Russia is ready to sign the contract on gas transit with Ukraine based on the European legislation, President Vladimir Putin stated. "Regarding the talks of gas supplies via Ukraine… Ukraine is trying to implement the European energy legislation. If it manages to do so by the end of the year we will be ready to work within the framework of the European legislation and sign a transit agreement with Ukraine in conformity with the European legislation," he noted.

Russia is also ready to extend the gas transit contract with Ukraine for one year if Kiev fails to do that [implement European energy legislation — TASS], as certain domestic legislative and political procedures are required, Putin added.

Moscow was ready for talks with Ukrainian partners on that issue long ago, while Kiev "was struggling to form necessary power bodies authorized to hold such negotiations," he pointed out.

Speaking about the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, Putin said that the project is purely economic, not political, though the US has always been against Russia’s energy cooperation with Europe.