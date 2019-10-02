Russia has not taken any destructive steps against US, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia has not taken any destructive steps against the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Russia has not taken a single destructive step with respect to the US. Not a single one. If you have a different opinion, then substantiate it and furnish some evidence," he said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

President Putin also stated that Russia will work with any president elected by the US people. "We will work with any partner, any president elected by the American people," the Russian leader said.