Lavrov congratulates Kazakhstan’s Tleuberdi on appointment foreign minister

The Russian top diplomat stressed that he thought it useful to continue the practice of regular meetings to ensure closer coordination on the global and regional arenas and promote Russia's and Kazakhstan's interests there

NUR-SULTAN, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has congratulated Mukhtar Tleuberdi on his appointment Kazakhstan’s foreign minister and expressed the hope he will do his best to implement the course of the two countries’ presidents towards strategic partnership and allied relations, as follows from Lavrov’s congratulatory message posted on the Russian foreign ministry’s Twitter account on Sunday.

"I am glad that an experienced diplomat and supporter of mutually beneficial Russian-Kazakh cooperation was appointed as foreign minister of the brotherly nation. I think it will help us continue implementation of our presidents’ course towards strategic partnership and allied relations both bilaterally and within the Eurasian multilateral formats - the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (SCTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),as well as within the United Nations and other international formats," Lavrov noted.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that he thought it useful to continue the practice of regular meetings to ensure closer coordination on the global and regional arenas and promote Russia’s and Kazakhstan’s interests there.

Tleuberdi was appointed Kazakhstan’s top diplomat by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 18.

