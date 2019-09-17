Russian intel chief hopeful drone attack incident will be resolved peacefully

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin expects that the situation surrounding a recent drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities will be resolved peacefully, as he himself told reporters on Tuesday.

"Risks certainly exist but I still expect that a peaceful solution will be found," he said when asked if the attack was fraught with a risk of military conflict.

Drone attack

A drone attack on the Saudi Aramco company’s oil plants took place in eastern Saudi Arabia on the night of September 14. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the attack that involved ten unmanned aerial vehicles and halved Saudi Arabia’s oil output.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused Iran of being involved in the attack. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, in turn, said that Tehran dismissed the allegation as groundless.