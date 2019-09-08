Russia to supply S-400 systems to India in 18-19 months as scheduled - deputy PM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia will supply S-400 missile systems to India in 18-19 months and New Delhi has made an advance payment, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"An advance payment [under the contract] has been made and everything will be supplied in strict compliance with the schedule. This is nearly 18-19 months," Borisov said, speaking about the timeframe of the contract with India.

Earlier, Russia and India settled an issue with the Indian advance payment to have the Russian S-400 missile system supplied. The Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation reported that the S-400 contract would be fulfilled in accordance with the agreements reached and documents signed.

New Delhi announced its iplans to purchase the S-400 systems back in 2015. The $5.43 bln contract was signed in 2018. Washington voiced discontent over the news, threatening to impose sanctions on states that purchase arms and military equipment from Russia.

Russia’s S-400 Triumph (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. Apart from India, China was the first to sign an S-400 missile system supply and was later followed by Turkey, the first NATO country to place such an order.