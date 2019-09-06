Russia considers Japan's representations over Kurils unacceptable

TOKYO, September 6. /TASS/. Russian considers Japan's representations made to Moscow over the opening of a new fish plant on the Shikotan island unacceptable, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo told TASS on Friday.

"We consider Japan's representations unacceptable. The South Kuril islands belong to Russia on a lawful basis as a result of the Second World War. Therefore, the Russian side has the right to take any measures for the social development of its territories," the embassy said adding that they hope "Japan will also recognize this reality."

"We think that such actions by Japan do not help create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue on a peace treaty between our countries," the embassy added.

"We think that strengthening relations between our countries could be done not through making representations and protesting, but instead by joint work aimed at implementing the agreements between our leaders on developing multi-faceted cooperation," the embassy noted.