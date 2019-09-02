Russian, Iranian energy ministers to discuss nuclear power initiatives — foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Iranian counterpart Reza Ardakanian will discuss the two countries' initiatives in the sphere of nuclear energy on September 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint press conference following his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"The Russian and Iranian energy ministers are meeting today in Moscow. We are certain that they will take a closer look at the economic tasks in the interest of implementing the instructions agreed by the presidents," the minister said. "We are talking about implementing the promising Russian-Iranian initiatives, primarily in the energy sphere, including the nuclear power."