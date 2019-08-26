Putin relieves Yakovenko of his duties as Russian Ambassador to UK

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on relieving Alexander Yakovenko of his duties as Russia’s Ambassador to the UK. The document was posted on the official legal information website on Monday.

"To relieve Yakovenko Alexander Vladimirovich of his duties as the Russian Federation’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the decree reads.

On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in the UK said that Ivan Volodin had been appointed as Russia’s charge d’affaires.

Yakovenko was appointed as Russian Ambassador to the UK in 2011.