Presidential administration official to represent Ukraine at Normandy talks in Paris

KIEV, July 12. /TASS/. Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Vadim Pristayko will represent Kiev at a Normandy Four meeting on Ukrainian reconciliation in Paris on Friday, the UNIAN news agency has reported.

"At this talks, Ukraine will be represented by Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Vadim Pristayko," the agency quoted a presidential administration spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, Russia’s embassy in France told TASS that the meeting at the level of aides to the heads of state and government will take place at the Elysee Palace on July 12. The Russian side will be represented by presidential aide Vladislav Surkov.

The talks in the Normandy format over Ukraine began to be held in June 2014. During special ceremonies on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy during World War II the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed ways of settling the conflict in Donbass. A number of telephone conversations and summit meetings, as well as contacts between foreign ministers have been held since.