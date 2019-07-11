Lavrov to discuss Iran, Syria with German Foreign Minister on July 18

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the developments around Iran and Syria, as well as the current situation in Ukraine with his German counterpart Heiko Maas during his working visit to German Bonn on July 18, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

"On July 18, the Russian Foreign Minister will be in Germany with a working visit. During the visit, it is planned to hold talks between the head of the Russian diplomacy and the German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs," the diplomat announced. "The key attention will be paid to discussing the burning international issues with emphasis put on the situation in Ukraine, settlement of the conflicts in Syria and Libya, developments around Iran and in the sphere of arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

Moreover, the parties will exchange opinions on the state and prospects of the bilateral dialogue and cooperation of the two countries in the trade, economic, education, scientific, cultural and humanitarian spheres. "The ministers are scheduled to take part in the opening ceremony of the eighteenth session of the Russian-German Public Forum, known as the Petersburg Dialogue," Zakharova said. "In the framework of this event, the heads of the diplomatic agencies will deliver reports on the topic of "Cooperation as the key for peaceful Europe. Contribution of Russian and German civil societies.".