Italian ex-premier Berlusconi discloses details of his encounter with Putin

ROME, July 5. /TASS/. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wrote on his Facebook on Friday about his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin who had paid a one-day visit to Italy and the Vatican.

The 82-year-old Italian politician who is an old friend of the Russian leader awaited the presidential motorcade at Rome’s Leonardo da-Vinci Fiumicino airport.

As the video shows, Putin and Berlusconi hugged each other tightly. "This encounter testified that our relations are of mutual respect, friendship and personal affection," Berlusconi wrote.

"It is extremely important to maintain good relations between Russia and Italy, Russia and Europe. [Berlusconi’s] Forza Italia [Forward, Italy] will continue efforts to overcome the unfair and useless mechanism of the anti-Russian sanctions and this approach has seen growing support in our country and Europe," the Italian ex-premier said.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published on the eve of his visit, Putin called Berlusconi "a world-level politician."

"We are bound with Berlusconi by years-long friendship. Silvio is a world-level politician, a true leader who safeguards the interests of his country on the international arena. His sincere desire and willingness to preserve and enhance the capacities of our countries deserve respect. We cannot see each other often but when an opportunity avails itself, he never allows himself to talk about internal policy. I don’t do this either," Putin said.

During his one-day visit to Italy on Thursday, Putin held negotiations with the Italian leadership and also met with Pope Francis.