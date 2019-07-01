Russia-US contacts in Osaka give grounds for optimism, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the United States on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka give grounds for optimism about the future of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.
"The contact in Osaka gives grounds to look into the future with certain optimism," he said, adding that the Russian side is ready to move forwards in dialogue with the United States. "All depends on the American leaders," he stressed.
"We welcome the signs of more committed than before approach to further cooperation with us. Obviously, the top-level contact has already given an impetus to such work," he said.
Putin and Trump had an 80-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Osaka. The atmosphere at the meeting, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, was quite good, with the leaders demonstrating preparedness to discuss a wide range of issues, from the economy to strategic stability.