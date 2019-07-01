Russia-US contacts in Osaka give grounds for optimism, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the United States on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka give grounds for optimism about the future of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The contact in Osaka gives grounds to look into the future with certain optimism," he said, adding that the Russian side is ready to move forwards in dialogue with the United States. "All depends on the American leaders," he stressed.