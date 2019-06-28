Putin: Russia, India, China make weighty contribution to Eurasian security architecture

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia, India and China make a substantial contribution to forming indivisible security architecture on the continent. He was speaking at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"Russia, India and China have been collaborating for the purpose of strengthening global stability and countering terrorist threat, extremism, drug and cybercrime, thereby laying the groundwork for equal and indivisible security architecture in Eurasia," Putin stressed.