KazTransOil to boost transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan to 550,000 tons in 2024

ASTANA, January 26. /TASS/. KazTransOil plans to boost transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan to 550,000 tons in 2024 instead of 500,000 tons planned earlier, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator on the KazTransOil main oil pipeline said in a statement.

"In 2024, the volume of transit of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan will increase from the planned 500,000 tons to 550,000 tons," the statement reads.

In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, KazTransOil will ensure the supply of 25,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan in January.

The pumping of Russian oil to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil started in 2017. The volume of transit amounted to 67,900 tons in 2017, and to 35,800 tons in 2018. Russian oil was not transited through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan in 2019-2020. In 2023, KazTransOil transported 154,300 tons of Russian oil to the Republic of Uzbekistan.