GENICHESK, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian aircraft supporting the Dnepr grouping has destroyed up to 20 Ukrainian troops that taken civilian buildings on Cherkessky Island on the Dnieper River near Kherson, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"Militants of the Ukrainian armed forces had occupied civilian constructions on Cherkessky Island on the Dnieper near Kherson, but were destroyed by the aircraft supporting the Dnepr grouping," he said adding that up to 20 militants were eliminated.