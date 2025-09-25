More than 80 Palestinians killed in Gaza over past day — Health Ministry

CAIRO, September 25. /TASS/. At least 83 Palestinians have been killed and 216 wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours amid ongoing military operations, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the conflict has claimed 65,427 lives in Gaza since October 2023, with more than 167,000 people injured.

The ministry stressed that medical facilities in Gaza continue to face a critical lack of essential pharmaceuticals and consumables, describing the medicine shortage as "disastrous." It also warned that an acute scarcity of laboratory equipment and supplies could soon halt blood transfusion services, further complicating the provision of care to those injured in the conflict.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, with the stated goal being to dismantle the Palestinian movement Hamas.

On August 18, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported that most hospitals in Gaza had been damaged and ceased operations due to ongoing hostilities.

Tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated after October 7, 2023, when armed Hamas supporters crossed from Gaza into Israeli territory, killing residents of border towns and taking hostages.In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave targeting Hamas’ military and political structures and aiming to free all abducted individuals.