Board of Peace focused on resolving situation in Gaza — US envoy to UN

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. The Board of Peace is currently focused on the Gaza Strip but it is flexible enough to also address other global challenges, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Michael Waltz said.

"The Board of Peace is absolutely focused on Gaza. I think you will see that in the meeting next week, but in the formation and its founding documents, the team wanted to leave flexibility to be able to tackle other problems," he pointed out at the Munich Security Conference.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The body was created as part of efforts to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The Board of Peace was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is also supposed to prevent and settle conflicts in other regions.