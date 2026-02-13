New round of talks brings development of 'peace formula' for Ukraine closer — legislator

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The ongoing negotiations in Geneva regarding the resolution of the Ukraine conflict should be viewed with optimism, as each new round brings us closer to the development of comprehensive peace agreements, stated Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. He made these remarks to TASS ahead of the upcoming trilateral meeting of delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva.

"Continued negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva are undoubtedly a positive development," Slutsky emphasized. "Each session advances us incrementally toward establishing a 'peace formula.' At least, that is our collective hope. The key is ensuring that this peace is sustainable and that it effectively addresses threats to Russia's national interests and security." He further noted that the upcoming negotiations are expected to concentrate on implementing existing agreements and transitioning the process into a practical phase at the working group level.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the date and venue for the next round of talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. He confirmed that the Russian delegation would be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president.

The first trilateral security consultations among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, with Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, heading the Russian team. A second round was held there on February 4-5. Subsequently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remarked that Moscow was maintaining a "polite silence" regarding the Abu Dhabi contacts, emphasizing that results-oriented negotiations shun publicity.