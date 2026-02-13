Annual inflation reach 6% in January — statistics

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared up from 5.59% in December 2025 to 6% this January, the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat reported.

In monthly terms, consumer prices gained 1.62%.

Food prices added 1.95% monthly in January and 5.88% annually. Non-foods prices surged by 0.61% month on month and 3.18% in annual terms. The price of services added 2.33% against December 2025 and 9.58% on an annualized basis.

In the food segment, the price hike was the most notable for cucumbers (+32.7%), tomatoes (+18%), potatoes (+9.4%), grapes (+8.9%), and carrots (+7.9%). Bell pepper prices dropped by 2.2%.

The rise in prices across monitored essential goods was 1.1% for matches, 0.9% for diapers, 0.8% for toilet paper, and 0.6% for toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Natural gas fuel prices gained 1.6%. Motor gasoline prices added 1.4%. Compressed natural gas prices increased by 0.9%.