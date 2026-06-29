Over 770 buildings damaged or destroyed by earthquake in Venezuela

CARACAS, June 29. /TASS/. At least 774 buildings were damaged or completely destroyed by the earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez reported.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Information and Communications, the disaster affected more than 2,500 buildings and infrastructure facilities. "The number of buildings damaged or destroyed has risen to 774," Rodriguez noted, adding that 189 buildings had completely collapsed.

On June 24, two series of powerful tremors struck Venezuela. The first, according to the US Geological Survey, registered a magnitude of 7.2, while the second had a magnitude of 7.5. These tremors were followed by more than 500 aftershocks. According to the latest data from Venezuelan authorities, the death toll has risen to 1,450, with more than 3,200 people hospitalized with injuries. Numerous residential buildings were destroyed, infrastructure and hospitals were damaged, and the country's main airport was closed.