Private plane crashes in Moscow Region killing two people

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. A private light-engine Alto NG plane has crashed near the city of Kolomna, outside Moscow, killing two people, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"Today, at about 3:30 p.m. Moscow time (12:30 p.m. GMT), a private Alto NG light-engine aircraft (registration number RA-3401G) crashed during a flight near Kolomna, Moscow Region. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, there were two people on board the aircraft, both were killed," it said in a statement.

The agency classified the event as a disaster, and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), in coordination with the Central Federal Aviation Administration, will look into its causes.