Death toll in Islamabad blast rises to 31, over 169 people injured — newspaper

ISLAMABAD, February 6. /TASS/. The death toll from Friday's explosion near a mosque in the Pakistani capital has risen to 31, with at least 169 people injured, the Dawn newspaper reported citing local authorities.

Earlier, Geo TV channel citing local authorities and the police reported 15 dead and 80 injured.

According to the TV channel, the explosive device was detonated by a suicide bomber during the Friday prayers after he was stopped at the entrance to the mosque. The injured are being taken to medical facilities in Islamabad and the city of Rawalpindi.