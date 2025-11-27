Washington shooter identified at Afghan national — TV

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. The gunmen who shot at US National Guard members in Washington, DC, has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national, CBS News reported.

According to the television channel, the man’s name is Rahmanullah Lakanwal. He entered the United States in 2021.

On Wednesday, a man opened gunfire at National Guard members in downtown Washington, just a stone’s throw from the White House. Two officers were wounded and taken to a hospital.

US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Florida, said that the two officers were in serious condition. Later, Governor of West Virginia Patrick Morrisey said that both had died, but added that this information needed to be verified. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters that they are alive, but in critical condition.