Blast rips through Urals plant killing people — Texler

CHELYABINSK, October 22. /TASS/. A blast ripped through a factory the town of Kopeisk in the Chelyabinsk Region in the Urals killing people, governor Alexey Texler said on Telegram.

"There was an explosion at one of the enterprises of the town of Kopeisk. Unfortunately, there are victims. All operational services have arrived at the site, and the headquarters has been deployed," he said.

He said that there is no threat to residents of the city and civilian objects. "We will update the information as we receive it," he added.