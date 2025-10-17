Drones damage several electric power substations in Crimea — regional head

SIMFEROPOL, October 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have damaged several electric power substations in the Republic of Crimea, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said, adding that repairs are underway.

"As a result of an attack by UAVs, several electric power substations in the Republic of Crimea have been damaged. Repairs are underway," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional head noted that additional information about completing the repairs and resuming power supplies will be reported later on official information resources of the Crimean government. Aksyonov urged everyone to stay calm and trust only the official information sources.