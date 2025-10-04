Police officers injured during clashes with protesters near presidential palace in Tbilisi

TBILISI, October 4. /TASS/. Several police officers were injured during clashes with protesters in Tbilisi near the presidential palace, Georgian Interior Ministry spokesman Kakha Bukhradze said in an interview with TV Pirveli.

"As far as I know, several of our officers were injured. I can't tell you the exact number," Bukhradze said.

A rally is underway in Tbilisi. Demonstrators gathered during the day to protest the municipal elections. Rally organizers later urged the demonstrators to move to the presidential palace, where unrest erupted.

Local government elections were held in Georgia on Saturday. The country was electing city and municipal mayors, as well as city council members. Georgian authorities repeatedly warned the organizers of the election day protest that violations would be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Levan Khabeishvili, former head of the United National Movement party founded by ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, and another party member, Tbilisi City Council member Zviad Kuprava, were previously arrested for calling for the overthrow of the government.