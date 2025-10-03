Typhoon Bualoi death toll rises to 51 in Vietnam, over 160 injured

HANOI, October 3. /TASS/. At least 51 people have died and 14 others remain missing in Vietnam after Typhoon Bualoi struck the northern and central parts of the country, the Department of Dyke Management and Flood, Storm Control (DDMFSC) reported.

The death toll from the typhoon’s aftermath increased by 15 people in the past 24 hours, reaching fifty one, while 14 people are still unaccounted for, and 164 have sustained injuries. Landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains have caused the collapse or partial damage of over 172,000 homes and submerged another 66,000.

The natural disaster has claimed the lives of 2,200 cattle and 519,000 poultry. Nearly 89,000 hectares of agricultural land used for rice and grain cultivation were flooded or damaged, along with 50,000 hectares of forests. Vietnamese authorities estimate the material damage caused by the typhoon at 16 billion dong (over $600 million).

The Vietnamese government is taking all necessary measures to minimize the storm’s impact and stabilize life in flood-affected areas as quickly as possible. Large-scale recovery efforts are underway in the disaster-stricken regions, involving the Vietnam People’s Army and local militia forces, with priority given to locating the missing and providing essential aid to the injured. A nationwide fundraising campaign has been launched to assist those affected by the catastrophe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and President Luong Cuong over the devastating impact of the typhoon.