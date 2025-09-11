FBI chief says suspect in Kirk’s assassination released after interrogation

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. FBI Director Kash Patel has said that the man who was detained on suspicion of being involved in the assassination of conservative politician Charlie Kirk has been released.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency," he stated.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that Kirk had died after an assassination attempt. He offered his condolences to Kirk’s family.

According to media reports, the assassination attempt was committed during a university event in Orem, Utah. Kirk died in hospital. Kirk, 31, an active supporter of US President Donald Trump, had repeatedly spoken against sending US military aid to Ukraine.