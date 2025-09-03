Death toll in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan up to 15 — TV

ISLAMABAD, September 3. /TASS/. The death toll from a suicide bombing in Quetta, a city in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, has risen to 15, the Geo TV channel reported, citing data from the regional Health Ministry.

According to it, eight of the 38 injured individuals are receiving treatment at medical facilities. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the incident. A representative of the regional counterterrorism department said that a criminal case has been opened against unidentified individuals.

Earlier, it was reported that 13 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Balochistan.

On Tuesday, an explosion occurred in a parking lot near a local stadium after a crowded rally held by the Balochistan National Party ended. According to Pakistani authorities, the suicide bomber was unable to reach the venue due to tight security measures, which prevented more casualties.

Balochistan has remained tense since late 2021 due to intensifying nationalist and separatist groups opposing the Pakistani government's centralization measures. These groups' actions threaten the security of the Gwadar seaport in Balochistan, considered one of the key facilities of China's Belt and Road Initiative, as well as other infrastructure projects in Pakistan supported by China.