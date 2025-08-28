Energy facilities hit in several Ukrainian regions following overnight explosions

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Energy facilities in a number of Ukrainian regions were damaged following overnight explosions across Ukraine, resulting in localized power outages for consumers, the national energy company Ukrenergo reported.

"Energy facilities have been damaged in several regions," a statement on the company’s Telegram channel said. The message did not specify which particular regions were affected.

Earlier, only the authorities of the Vinnitsia Region reported damage to several energy facilities in the area, leaving 60,000 consumers without power. Additionally, the company Ukrzheldoroga reported damage to the infrastructure of a railway hub in Kazatin, Vinnitsia Region.

An air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine overnight into Thursday, with sirens sounding in Kiev for more than nine hours. Besides the Ukrainian capital, explosions occurred in the Vinnitsia, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev, Ternopol, Khmelnitsk and Chernovitsk Regions, as well as in the city of Zaporozhye, which is under Kiev’s control.