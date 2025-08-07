Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Kamchatka assigned highest aviation hazard code

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 7. /TASS/. The highest aviation hazard code has been issued for the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Kamchatka following an ash plume eruption in the morning, the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team told TASS.

"Klyuchevskoy’s aviation hazard code has been raised to red. Explosive volcanic activity continues," the statement said.

Previously, the giant volcano had been assigned an orange aviation hazard code, indicating that its activity could pose a threat to low-flying aircraft engines.

In the morning, the volcano spewed ash up to an altitude of 11 kilometers. Emergency services have warned of possible ashfall in the Ust-Kamchatsky district. Over the next three days, the eruption is expected to intensify.