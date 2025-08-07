{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Kamchatka assigned highest aviation hazard code

Previously, the giant volcano had been assigned an orange aviation hazard code, indicating that its activity could pose a threat to low-flying aircraft engines

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 7. /TASS/. The highest aviation hazard code has been issued for the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Kamchatka following an ash plume eruption in the morning, the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team told TASS.

"Klyuchevskoy’s aviation hazard code has been raised to red. Explosive volcanic activity continues," the statement said.

Previously, the giant volcano had been assigned an orange aviation hazard code, indicating that its activity could pose a threat to low-flying aircraft engines.

In the morning, the volcano spewed ash up to an altitude of 11 kilometers. Emergency services have warned of possible ashfall in the Ust-Kamchatsky district. Over the next three days, the eruption is expected to intensify.

Ash plume from Kamchatka volcano reaches 11 km
Scientists predict that the eruption will intensify over the next three days
Read more
India, Russia agree to deepen partnership in metallurgy and industry
According to the statement, the two sides welcomed the expansion of collaboration in aluminum and fertilizer production and rail transport
Read more
Forty trucks with humanitarian aid arrive in southern Syria
According to the SANA news agency, 40 trucks will deliver 200 tons of flour, seven tons of dates, food baskets for 8,700 families, baby food, and drinking water tanks to populations affected by armed clashes. Insulin, medicine, and medical supplies will be delivered to local hospitals
Read more
Medinsky says he found namesake among Ukrainian POWs to be swapped
The presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine presumed that Oleg Medinsky might be his distant relative
Read more
Medvedev responds to new Trump ultimatum with stark warning
"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," Dmitry Medvedev
Read more
Trump to make announcement at White House on August 6
According to US media outlets, the announcement could address additional import tariffs
Read more
German foreign minister says nuclear war cannot be won, cannot be waged
Hiroshima and Nagasaki must never happen again, Johann Wadephul emphasized
Read more
Trump open to meeting with Putin, Zelensky — Reuters quotes White House
"President Trump wants this brutal war to end," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Russian, Chinese naval forces launch joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region
The deployment follows the conclusion of the Maritime Interaction-2025 exercises held from August 1-5 in the Sea of Japan within the Pacific Fleet's training ranges
Read more
Russian army begins street battles in Kupyansk, military expert says
Andrey Marochko emphasized that, as of Tuesday, Russian military personnel control nearly all of the enemy’s logistics routes in Kupyansk
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin to hold talks with UAE president in the Kremlin
The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing the situation in the Middle East
Read more
Trump sees good chance for Ukraine settlement, his meeting with Putin
"That road was long, and continues to be long," he added
Read more
MOEX Index extends gains during evening session on Trump’s plans to meet Putin
It surpassed 2,860 points
Read more
Iran's Defense Council created to adapt to hybrid warfare — Majlis deputy
"Today, the traditional understanding of armed conflict has been superseded by the concept of hybrid warfare," a former foreign minister and current member of the Majlis Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Manouchehr Mottaki said
Read more
Rejection of Russian oil by China, India would lead to $100/bbl oil price — experts
The unlikely scenario of abandoning Russian oil would result in an oil price spike above $100 per bbl that contradicts interests of all market players, including the US
Read more
Russian MP calls possible US sanctions economic war against BRICS
Adalby Shkhagoshev emphasized that if the US introduces "secondary sanctions" against China, India, and Brazil, it would be a clear indication that Washington recognizes the growing influence of BRICS countries
Read more
Price of Brent oil down below $67 per barrel on ICE first since July 2
Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2025 delivery was down by 2.01% at $64.25 per barrel
Read more
King of Malaysia thanks Putin for inviting him to visit Russia
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar admired Putin's leadership qualities, noting that he had led the country through trying, difficult times
Read more
Trump’s new sanctions against Russia to hurt US economy — TV
According to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management, additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which already stand at 30%, would likely lift the price of consumer products in the US, such as iPhones, and "the US consumer would get upset with that"
Read more
Ukrainian forces retreating from positions in Dnepropetrovsk Region — security official
According to the official, Novosyolka is the first major logistics hub along this particular section of the front
Read more
Trump tells Merz meeting between Putin, Witkoff more productive than expected — Bild
According to the US Special Envoy, Russia has sent some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and received signals back from Trump
Read more
First train with Russian military personnel arrives in Belarus for Zapad-2025 exercise
According to the Belarussian Defense Ministry’s press service, Zapad-2025 represents the primary phase of the joint training between the armies of Russia and Belarus this year
Read more
ISS holds initiation of cosmonauts, astronauts
Roscosmos cosmonaut and TASS special correspondent Alexey Zubritsky clarified that, in addition to himself, the Russian segment's crew members as well as NASA astronauts had their names officially marked off from their chevrons
Read more
US army officer arrested for alleged espionage involving Abrams tanks data
The US Department of Justice has said that that in July, the 22-year-old suspect, Taylor Lee, transmitted a "detailed overview of the documents" about the Abrams tank and discussed transferring a "specific piece of hardware" inside the tank
Read more
Su-34 from Russia’s Battlegroup South delivers strike on Ukrainian troop formations
Following the confirmation of the target elimination by reconnaissance forces, the crew safely returned to its home base
Read more
India cannot allow the US, the EU deciding on its trade partners — newspaper
According to the report, the recent statement of the Indian Foreign Ministry "indicates New Delhi’s growing frustration with the US’s increasingly offensive positions against India"
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker calls Kiev's foray into Russia's Kursk Region poorly planned 'tragedy'
Some of the forces had to be redeployed from the Kiev-controlled areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, leading to Ukraine’s retreat there, Verkhovna Rada member Maryana Bezuglaya noted
Read more
US believes ceasefire should be announced at certain stage of Ukraine talks — top diplomat
According to Marco Rubio, all sides have a lot of work ahead of them to understand how to end the conflict
Read more
Putin, Malaysian king conclude talks which lasted over two hours
In strict accordance with protocol, the Russian president personally escorted his foreign guest to the steps of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Read more
Fort Stewart shooter was US soldier — Fox News
The shooter's motive is as yet unknown
Read more
Kamchatka quake aftermath comparable to Pompeii disaster — expert
According to Arkady Tishkov, a deep-focus earthquake, related to a plate boundary, will trigger substantial changes both to the coastline and terrain and even the sea bottom
Read more
Trump expects to meet with Putin next week — newspaper
US President revealed his plans during a telephone conversation with European leaders on Wednesday
Read more
Putin, US envoy Witkoff conclude meeting at Kremlin
The meeting also involved Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov
Read more
Brent oil price rally slows on ICE as Trump imposes additional tariffs on India
The shift in dynamics followed an executive order signed by US President imposing additional tariffs of 25% on India for purchasing oil from Russia
Read more
Kremlin to provide details on talks with Witkoff after he briefs US President Trump
After the meeting, Yury Ushakov said that Steve Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump
Read more
Five people injured in shooting at military base in US state of Georgia — TV
The shooter was detained
Read more
Zelensky says talks over Witkoff's Moscow visit with Trump, EU leaders
Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the morning and the two had a useful and constructive conversation
Read more
Moldovan court sentences Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul to seven years in prison — lawyer
Evghenia Gutsul will be taken directly from the courtroom to serve her prison term
Read more
Kiev hinders 3rd round of POWs exchange with Russia, says Russian presidential aide
There are 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers Kiev refuses to leave on the list
Read more
Press review: Russia ends missile moratorium while EU may not jointly buy US arms for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 5th
Read more
Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Kamchatka assigned highest aviation hazard code
Previously, the giant volcano had been assigned an orange aviation hazard code, indicating that its activity could pose a threat to low-flying aircraft engines
Read more
Kiev continues attempts to attack on outskirts of Chasov Yar — Marochko
The military analyst said Ukrainian command is deploying significant forces to this area
Read more
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India for purchasing oil from Russia
The US leader determined "that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India"
Read more
Russian air transport authority to notify other countries on resumption of int’l flights
Flights will be partially resumed to the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Tnazania
Read more
Russia remains key energy supplier to India — petroleum dealers association
President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association Ajay Bansal noted that the country maintains an independent foreign policy, particularly in matters of energy and trade
Read more
Iran, IAEA to discuss possible cooperation during visit of agency's delegation
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities will be conducted during the visit, no permits for them have been issued and will not be
Read more
Russian stock market extends losses as Trump imposes additional tariffs on India
According to trading data, by 5:28 p.m., the MOEX Index had resumed its downward trend, falling to 2,757.41 points, while the RTS Index dropped by 1.04%
Read more
Russia 'deeply disappointed' by ruling in Dodik case
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian side resolutely supports Republica Srpska’s legitimate government agencies which aim to protect their constitutional status
Read more
Gagauz parliament to hold extraordinary session following Gutsul’s sentence
Evghenia Gutsul stated earlier that the charges levied against her were politically motivated
Read more
Russian human rights commissioner appeals to UN over Gagauzia head’s sentence
Tatyana Moskalkova also pointed to the callousness and cowardice of those who made an unjust decision against the mother of two young children, making them innocent victims of an undeserved punishment
Read more
IAEA to be notified of Ukrainian strike on nuke plant, shown place of shelling
The damaged transport workshop is functioning
Read more
US may slap secondary sanctions on Russia's partners on August 8 — reporter
US President Donald Trump initially gave Russia 50 days to sign a peace agreement with Ukraine, after which he threatened to impose 100% trade duties on Moscow and its trading partners
Read more
China-Russia cooperation lafwul, deserves respect, protection — Chinese Embassy in US
Spokesperson Liu Pengyu noted that "tariff wars have no winners"
Read more
Plane believed to be carrying Witkoff leaves Russian airspace — air traffic controllers
Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received Steve Witkoff that morning
Read more
US now better understands Russia's conditions for Ukrainian settlement — top diplomat
According to Marco Rubio, the US now needs to compare Russia's conditions to those of the Europeans and Ukrainians
Read more
US administration to hold discussions, make statement after Witkoff's trip — Rubio
The US state secretary confirmed that Steve Witkoff was en route back to the US
Read more
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Read more
Trump to hold telephone conversation with Zelensky on August 6 — reporter
Donald Trump's last telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky took place on August 5
Read more
Having young children to have no effect on sentence delay chances for Gagauz head — lawyer
While Moldovan law permits sentencing delays for mothers of children under eight, this provision excludes those sentenced to over five years' imprisonment
Read more
Zelensky must accept Russia’s terms in Ukraine’s interests — expert
Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights said that these conditions allowed the Ukraine to survive
Read more
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
MOEX Index exceeds 2,800 points during evening session first since July 25
The dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.96% at 1,086.05 points
Read more
Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks
The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not have POW status — Russian military
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that all foreign mercenaries, detained in Ukraine, would be brought to justice on criminal charges
Read more
Russia in Donbass is taking back what is its own — Putin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, criticizing the Kiev authorities, noted that they do not understand how successfully the Russian Armed Forces are operating
Read more
Apple to invest $100 bln in domestic manufacturing in the US
The funds will be used, among other purposes, to expand the production of components for Apple devices within the United States
Read more
Federation of Indian exporters expects US tariffs to hit Indian exports hard
Many export orders have already been put on hold as buyers reassess sourcing decisions in light of higher landed costs
Read more
Russia hammers gas transportation system of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Tourist flow from Malaysia to Russia doubles in Q1 2025
According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the number of Russians traveling to Malaysia is also growing
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia slows down to 8.77% from 9.02% — Economic Development Ministry
The drop in food prices accelerated to 0.34%, driven by a sharper decline in fruit and vegetable prices, which fell by 4.6%
Read more
Trump wants to meet with Putin, Zelensky as soon as possible — CNN
According to the publication, it "would normally take time to plan" an important meeting between Trump and two world leaders, but this time he was reportedly "urging his team to move fast"
Read more
Putin pledges to settle housing problem in Russia by 2030
“A lower affordability of housing is taken by many our citizens as a lower life quality as compared with the Soviet Union,” he believes
Read more
US to impose more secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners — Trump
The US leader confirmed several times that China, like India, is among the countries that may face additional US tariffs
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting to depend on progress in rapprochement — Rubio
US State Secretary added that he cannot yet say how long it will take to make progress on this issue
Read more
No place in EU for uncivilized country like Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
"There is no place for such a country in the European Union; it is not a civilized country", Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Meeting between Putin, Witkoff very productive, great progress made — Trump
The US president said he updated some European allies on that
Read more
Trump says US may lift 25% tariffs on India over purchases of Russian oil
"We’ll determine that later," US president said
Read more
US additional tariffs unfair, India to take actions to protect its interests — MFA
Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal lamented that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest
Read more
Trump threatens 35% duties if EU fails to perform commitments
The US leader stressed that money received from the EU is not a loan
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about earthquake in Kamchatka
This is the strongest earthquake since 1952 occurred in the Kamchatka region
Read more
Ex-Google, Microsoft engineer says risk of humanity's demise due to AI as high as 95%
At some point, AI could be replaced by artificial superintelligence, which would allow computers to solve problems that humankind can only dream of, such as curing cancer or making intergalactic flights, Nate Soares said
Read more
Press review: Russia reacts to NATO nuclear activity as US-India tariffs may impact trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 6th
Read more
Trump may decide to impose new sanctions against Russia within next 24-36 hours — Rubio
"A lot of it depends on how the talks will be going over the next couple of days and the progress made," US State Secretary said
Read more
Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Kamchatka coast
According to the USGS RAS, this latest aftershock occurred at 1:35 p.m. Moscow time, 213 km from the capital of the region
Read more
Kiev crosses out 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers from exchange list — RT
The data includes the full names of the soldiers, their age and the units in which they served
Read more
Belarus to hold large-scale Air Force and air defense drills on August 6-30 — top brass
During the drills, the troops will test new methods and techniques of employing units in accordance with the requirements of conducting combat operations in present-day conditions, the press office of the republic’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Putin receives US Presidential Special Envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin — Kremlin
This is Steve Witkoff's fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year
Read more
Dodik to hold a referendum among Serbs, won’t leave Republika Srpska
According to the politician, the coalition is determined to defend the constitutional and Dayton powers of the Republika Srpska
Read more
Russia biggest proponent of peace in Ukraine, but wants lasting peace — lawmaker
This concerns the protection of Russian citizens, the security of Russia's borders, and Russia’s global security, deputy head of the United Russia faction and member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control Adalby Shkhagoshev
Read more
Russia-US relations reset likely to happen — Russian lawmaker
Adalby Shkhagoshev stated that people shouldn't only pay attention to Donald Trump railing against Russia, since the US president also talks about restoring relations with Russia
Read more
Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday
The yuan exchange rate against the ruble slipped slightly to 11.09 rubles
Read more
Russian, US presidential envoys take walk in park in downtown Moscow
Kirill Dmitriev welcomed Witkoff at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport earlier on Wednesday
Read more
US may not introduce anti-Russian sanctions after Trump’s deadline runs out — NYP
According to the report, the US administration is pushing hard for a deal, that’s always the president’s preferred outcome
Read more
US cites fear of retribution to justify Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings — political scientist
"This is, without doubt, a crime from which the American nation cannot fully absolve itself," a member of the research council under the Security Council of Russia Andrey Manoilo said
Read more
Contrary to Trump's expectations, US tariff wars may unite BRICS — Russian senator
According to Alexey Pushkov, the confrontation could escalate into an open conflict
Read more
Trump says he’s trying to get the United States out of the conflict in Ukraine
"This is Biden’s war, this is not my war," US president told reporters
Read more
Belarus to host series of CSTO exercises in early September
According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the first military contingent arrived in Belarus on Wednesday to prepare for and participate in the drills
Read more
Ash plume from Kamchatka volcano reaches 11 km
Scientists predict that the eruption will intensify over the next three days
Read more
Balkans turns into 'powder keg' again — Orban's office
Earlier, a court in Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Milorad Dodik to one year in prison and barred him from any political activity for six years for ignoring the decisions of the high representative of the international community Christian Schmidt
Read more
US to "be back" if Iran resumes nuclear program — Trump
"We have stopped wars in the Middle East by stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon," US president said
Read more
Ukraine’s army shells Zaporozhye nuke plant’s industrial zone, no injuries
According to the ZNPP press office, the basic consequences are smashed windows in the buildings of the printing house and the transport workshop
Read more