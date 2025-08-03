Nearly half of Crocus terror attack victims died in fire

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Nearly half of victims of the Crocus City Hall terror attack died as a result of fire, according to case files obtained by TASS.

According to documents, around 70 people out of 149 had no gunshot or other wounds. Their cause of death was smoke inhalation injury and carbon monoxide poisoning. The rest died of gunshot wounds or their cause of death could not be established with certainty.

The documents say that as a result of the terror attack, at least 1,971 visitors of the concert hall were in danger, but sustained no bodily harm.

The terror attack on Crocus City Hall was committed on March 22, 2024. According to the latest data, as many as 149 people died, 609 others received wounds and injuries, and one person went missing. The overall damage was estimated at around 6 billion rubles (nearly 76.5 million US dollars).

After the attack, four perpetrators, Mukhammadsobir Faizov (a brother of the terror attack’s mastermind), Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, and Shamsidin Fariduni, tried to flee to Ukraine but were detained in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. Some of their accomplices were also ordered to leave Russia but were apprehended while trying to cross the border. It was found out that all those detained were affiliated to the Vilayat Khorasan organization (outlawed in Russia).