Tsunami waves from earthquake in Russia reach US West Coast

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. Tsunami waves have reached the states of Washington and Oregon in the western United States, CNN reports.

According to the broadcaster, tsunami advisories remain in effect for coastal areas in those states. The US National Weather Service advises people to stay away from beaches, harbors and piers until alerts are lifted, CNN added.

Earlier, tsunami waves reached California.

A magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning. The authorities set up a regional crisis center to coordinate response activities. The port of Severo-Kurilsk and a fishing enterprise were flooded in the Sakhalin Region.