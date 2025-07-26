Searchers have found wreckage of military helicopter in south Kazakhstan — ministry

ASTANA, July 26. /TASS/. Searchers have found presumably the wreckage of the Eurocopter EC-145 military helicopter that went missing on Friday in the Almaty region, Kazakhstan’s emergencies ministry reported.

"As space monitoring was conducted at the crisis center of the command center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a spot, presumably of an oil nature, was registered in the waters of Lake Sorbulak in the Almaty region. A group of rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately moved to the mentioned area. The search activities continued at night as well. As a result of the inspection, fragments of an aircraft were found on the site, which presumably belong to the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report said.

The ministry’s rescuers are working on the spot. Special equipment, including echo sounders, UAVs and underwater drones, is used, according to the report.

The search and rescue operation involves about 200 personnel, 40 pieces of equipment, 15 watercraft, four canine teams, and two aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ministry noted. It did not provide information on the fate of three crew members on board the helicopter.

On Friday, Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry reported that a helicopter had disappeared during a scheduled flight, adding that there were three crew members on board.