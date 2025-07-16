Ukrainian drone attack on Russian city of Belgorod kills one civilian, leave five injured

BELGOROD, July 16. /TASS/. A man has died of injuries he suffered in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Belgorod has been attacked by enemy drones. <...> A civilian has been killed. The man died of injuries on the spot. <...> According to preliminary reports, five people have suffered injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, the two injured women and three men have been taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries.

The attack damaged six households. Response teams are working at the scene.