Irkutsk Region governor reports first drone attack registered in Siberia

IRKUTSK, June 1. /TASS/. The governor of the Irkutsk Region, Igor Kobzev, reported a drone attack on a military base in the locality of Sredny, the first drone attack registered in Siberia.

"A drone attack on a military base in the urban locality of Sredny has been made, the first registered in Siberia. <…> The exact number of drones launched has yet to be specified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the site from where the drones were launched has been identified as a trailer truck, which has now been blocked.

There is no threat to civilians, he added.