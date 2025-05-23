Two die, ten receive injuries in traffic accident involving minibus near Moscow

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Two people, a woman and a child, died and ten others were injured in a traffic accident in the city of Noginsk near Moscow, the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow Region department told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, a woman and a child died after the traffic accident. Ten people received injuries," it said.

The accident involving three passenger cars and a minibus occurred on Friday evening.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow Region Directorate opened a criminal case.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the local rescue services told TASS that the accident might have been cause by the minibus driver who did not notice a non-moving car in his lane and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision.