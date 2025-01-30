Trump says no survivors in Washington, D.C. plane crash

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that there are no survivors in the collision of a plane and a helicopter over Washington, D.C.

"The work has now shifted to a recovery mission. Sadly, there are no survivors," he said. Trump began his briefing at the White House with a moment of silence.

On the evening of January 29, a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington. The plane was operating an American Airlines flight from Kansas carrying 60 passengers and four crew members; at least three servicemen were aboard the helicopter. After the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue mission is underway. According to media reports, at least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river, with no survivors reported.

According to The Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were on board. A source told TASS that Russian figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova, Vadim Naumov, and Inna Volyanskaya were on board the crashed plane.