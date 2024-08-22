All fires extinguished after UAV attack on Volgograd Region

VOLGOGRAD, August 22. /TASS/. Fires that broke out after a UAV attack on the Kalachevsky District of the Volgograd Region have been extinguished, district head Roman Gorbaty wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The situation in the settlement of Oktyabrsky as of 1:50 p.m. Moscow time is as follows: the fire outbreaks that occurred after UAV debris fell on the territory of the district have been eliminated," he wrote.

The head of the district specified that an investigative group is working at the site jointly with firefighting units. No casualties occurred. No evacuation was carried out as there was no need for it. A search of social facilities found damage to windows in two educational institutions.

"A commission is working under the administration of Sovetskoye. A working meeting with the heads of apartment buildings was held, residents were notified about the need to inform the commission in case they detected any damage. When an appeal is received, a commission inspection is carried out to make a decision on providing assistance," Gorbaty added.

On Thursday night, the Russian Defense Ministry's air defense forces repelled a UAV attack in the Volgograd Region. Most of the drones were destroyed. The fall of the UAVs resulted in a fire at a military facility, causing no casualties.