MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Thirty-one people, including six children, were hurt in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the Russian healt ministry said.

"According to the latest data, as many as 31 people, including six children, received wounds and injuries as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian nationalists," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, nineteen people, including four children, were taken for treatment to hospitals. Four patients, including one child, are in critical condition. Twelve people, including two children, received outpatient assistance.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. An attempt to break through the state border was thwarted. Russian air defense forces shot down 26 Ukrainian drones and several missiles over the region. The attacks claimed five lives.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the operation on the Kursk Region’s border will be completed by the defeat of Ukrainian troops and regaining control of the Russian state border. According to the officer, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 people, at least 100 of them as killed, along with 54 units of equipment, including seven tanks.