Death toll from landslides in southern India reaches 308

NEW DELHI, August 2. /TASS/. The death toll from landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to 308, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier, 277 deaths were reported. More than 200 people have been injured. Many are still missing. There is no information about the dead and injured Russians.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the deaths due to landslides in the state of Kerala.

After two days of heavy rains, three landslides came down at once within four hours in the Wayanad district of the southern Indian state of Kerala. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site, involving the military, air force equipment and search dogs. The landslides have destroyed many homes, roads and a bridge.