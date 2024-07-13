Data copied from SSJ 100 flight recorders, prepared for decoding, analysis

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The data from the flight recorders of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 that crashed near Moscow on Friday has been successfully copied and readied for being decoded and analyzed, the Interstate Aviation Committee told TASS.

"On the basis of the IAC laboratory equipment, IAC experts have carried out some required preliminary procedures to prepare the recorders so as to eliminate the risk of data loss. The flight data has been successfully copied and prepared to be deciphered and subsequently analyzed," the IAC said.

The committee added that "during the work, flight data and cockpit voice recorders were found and delivered to the IAC."

"The recorders were exposed to high-temperature impact and sustained substantial mechanical damage," the IAC said.

On July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100) took to the skies after an overhaul at the Lukhovitsy plant heading to Vnukovo Airport, but crashed in the Kolomna urban district near Moscow. The three crew members who were on board died. Criminal proceedings were initiated under charges of safety violations in maintenance and operation of air transport which resulted in two or more deaths due to negligence.