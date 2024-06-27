Rubber goods storage on fire in Yaroslavl Region — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A fire has occurred in a warehouse with rubber footwear on the area of almost 5,000 square meters, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

The fire outbreak was in the city of Lyubim in the Yaroslavl Region. "A warehouse space is on fire. There are ready rubber goods (footwear) inside the warehouse. The fire area is 4,800 square meters," the ministry said.

The roof has collapsed in part. Forty firemen and twelve vehicles are extinguishing the fire.