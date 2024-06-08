Kiev sent 15 drones to attack Russia’s borderline Kursk region in past day, no casualties

KURSK, June 8. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones in the borderline region of Kursk on Saturday, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"A total of 15 Ukrainian drones were destroyed with firearms and electronic warfare," he wrote on Telegram.

Over the past day, Kiev troops opened fire at the Tetkino border crossing and nine borderline settlements. No casualties were reported.

Besides, attacks of quadcopters and loitering munitions were registered in seven villages and small settlements. Minor damage was reported, including a downed power line and damage to a car and a tractor.