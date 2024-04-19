Court arrests another man accused of blowing up car of former SBU officer in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. A Moscow court has sanctioned the arrest of another suspect in blowing up the car of former officer of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasily Prozorov.

"The court chose remand in custody as a measure of restraint for Ivan Paskar," a court spokesperson told TASS.

According to investigators, Peskar used his car to transport the explosive device that was activated against Prozorov. He is charged with illegally transporting explosive substances (article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) but does not recognize his guilt.

Earlier, the court arrested Vladimir Golovchenko, 40, who is charged with organizing the attack.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado belonging to former SBU officer Vasily Prozorov, who moved to Russia before the start of the special military operation, exploded last Friday on Korovinskoe Highway in Moscow’s north. The attackers planted a self-made explosive device under the bottom of the car. A criminal case has been opened under the article on attempted murder. Prozorov, who was injured, said that the Kiev regime was behind the assassination attempt.