Investigation into Crocus terrorist attack underway, traces lead to Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The investigation into the March 22 terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall is underway and the traces lead to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The investigation is underway. Our law enforcement agencies, the leadership of the relevant structures said that the traces, unfortunately, lead to Ukraine. Why do I say unfortunately? Because it requires more in-depth work. Unfortunately, among other things, because this chorus that broke out after the US statement that the crime was almost solved and fingers were pointed in the direction of the extremist, terrorist, banned organization IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia - TASS), only began to lead away from the real events," she said.

"The [Russian] president said that the investigation should be thorough and depoliticized. We comment on all materials we receive from law enforcement agencies, as we did today," the diplomat added, noting the need to "wait for official information from the investigation."

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 145 people were killed and 551 people were injured. Eleven people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four direct perpetrators. The Russian Investigative Committee announced that it had proved that the perpetrators of the attack were linked to Ukrainian nationalists.